Lufthansa recruits Sixt for luxury transfers

FRANKFURT, 11 November 2025: Lufthansa and SIXT have entered into a partnership to provide an exclusive Lufthansa First Class limousine service, deploying 40 premium vehicles at Lufthansa’s hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

For 20 years, Lufthansa has offered its First Class passengers and HON Circle members at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs a highly comfortable and seamless transfer directly to the aircraft and back again upon arrival.

(Left) Heiko Reitz, Member of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Airlines and Hub Manager Munich, Vinzenz Pflanz, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Business Officer of Sixt SE.

Effective immediately, 40 vehicles of various SIXT models are available at Frankfurt and Munich airports for this premium service. The cars are branded with the respective Lufthansa and SIXT logos, as well as the “Lufthansa Shuttle Service” lettering.

Lufthansa Airlines Executive Board Member and Hub Manager Munich, Heiko Reitz, said: “We are delighted to have gained a strong partner in SIXT for our First Class Limousine Service. This cooperation enables us to offer our First Class guests and HON Circle members an even wider selection of premium vehicles for this popular service. This allows us to better meet the growing needs of our guests for greater flexibility and more individualised solutions within our premium ground transportation offering.”

Sixt SE Executive Board Member and Chief Business Officer Vinzenz Pflanz added: “SIXT and Lufthansa have enjoyed a trusting partnership for many years in various areas, based on a shared understanding of quality, service and a premium experience. The cooperation for the limousine service is further proof of this trust and our commitment to offering customers maximum comfort and a seamless travel experience.”

(Source: Lufthansa Group)