Austrian links Vienna and the Norwegian Fjords

SINGAPORE, 18 November 2025: More travellers are seeking to experience the spectacular Norwegian fjords, and to meet growing demand, Austrian Airlines will introduce a direct route from Vienna to Bergen starting in summer 2026, making it easier than ever to explore one of the world’s most iconic natural landscapes.

In 2024, the number of overnight stays by Austrian visitors at hotels and campsites in Western Norway rose by 11%, reflecting a strong upward trend in travel from Austria to the region.

Photo credit: Fjord Norway.

Beginning 1 June through mid-September 2026, Austrian Airlines will operate three weekly flights between Vienna and Bergen, providing convenient access for Austrian travellers eager to discover the beauty of Norway’s west coast.

“Our region continues to attract visitors from all over the world, and we are delighted that Austrians have truly discovered the magic of Fjord Norway,” says Fjord Norway CEO Stein Ove Rolland. “With our iconic fjords and mountains, charming towns and villages, Viking history, culture, and distinctive local food experiences, we offer a rich and diverse destination that we hope will inspire even more travellers in the years to come.”

“We are very pleased to connect Vienna and Bergen next summer,” says Benjamin Riviere, responsible for network development in the Nordics at Austrian Airlines. “This long-awaited connection brings Austria and Western Norway closer together. Following our successful launches of Vienna–Tromsø and Vienna–Evenes in 2023 and 2025, expanding to Bergen was a natural next step. The new Vienna–Bergen route will operate during the peak summer season in 2026.”

Fjord Norge AS/Fjord Norway is the official tourist board for Western Norway, responsible for international marketing of the Fjord Norway region.

(Source: Fjord Norge AS/Fjord Norway)