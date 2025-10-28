Radisson breaks records in 2025

BRUSSELS, 29 October 2025: With more than 210 signings and openings already secured this year, the Radisson Hotel Group sets its sights on becoming one of the world’s most prominent hotel companies.

In EMEA, Radisson Blu is cementing its position as Europe’s leading upper-upscale brand, with landmark signings and openings in France, Germany, Türkiye, and Montenegro. Among the highlights is The Medlock at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, an innovative partnership that redefines what a stadium hotel can be. Later this year, Radisson Blu CDG Airport Terminal Hotel, Paris, will welcome travellers at one of Europe’s busiest gateways.

Atiara Ubud Bali, A Radisson Collection Resort.

France has proven to be a key growth market across the group’s portfolio, with luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection leading the charge. This year saw the long-awaited opening of Cour des Loges Lyon, a Radisson Collection Hotel, and the signing of the historic Banke Opera Paris, a Radisson Collection Hotel, which will debut in 2026.

The brand furthermore marked its arrival in Hungary with Radisson Collection Hotel, Basilica Budapest, a property that perfectly synthesises historic grandeur with contemporary luxury, and reopened the Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin, in spectacular style. These milestones reinforce Radisson Collection’s role as the group’s showcase for design, heritage, and modern hospitality.

Radisson RED’s bold personality is gaining global momentum, with new hotels signed and opened across the UK, Romania, India, the UAE, and Thailand. In London, a partnership with PPHE Hotel Group will see the brand’s debut in the heart of the city, minutes from Liverpool Street Station. The partnership also introduced a striking design-led landmark in Rome, the art’otel Rome Piazza Sallustio.

Radisson Individuals has gone from strength to strength, offering crucial flexibility to group stakeholders and growing to over 100 hotels in operation and under development since its launch in 2020. This year alone, the brand expanded its footprint across France, Portugal, Germany, Malta, and Kazakhstan, with new signings secured in the UK, Poland, Spain, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, India, and the Philippines. Recently, the brand’s emphasis on empowering owners and broadening guest choice has been cemented with the introduction of three exciting brand segments: Premier, Boutique, and Retreats.

The Radisson brand, too, continues to evolve with a mix of sustainability milestones and market firsts. Radisson Hotel Manchester City Centre, the group’s first verified net-zero hotel, opened. At the same time, the brand entered new markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia, and Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Growth across APAC has been equally dynamic, with 13 new Radisson properties opening in India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With the demand for leisure travel rising, Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its resort portfolio, now comprising more than 160 properties.

New openings and signings span Asia to Europe, including destinations as diverse as Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Egypt, and Armenia.

Highlights include Radisson Hotel Cannes on the French Riviera, Radisson Collection The National Hotel, Brussels — a landmark golf-side retreat — and the debut of Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in Sri Lanka, and Radisson Collection Resort & Spa, Jaipur in India. Together, these properties underscore the brand’s commitment to creating standout resort destinations in diverse and inspiring locations.

APAC continues to propel growth for the Radisson Hotel Group. In China, 130 hotels have been signed and opened in 2025, bringing the pipeline close to 300. Expansion is strongest in the mid- to upper mid-scale categories, led by Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, now the fastest-growing brand in China with a portfolio of 375 hotels. Major cities such as Wuhan, Beijing, Chongqing, Chengdu, Tianjin, and Shanghai remain central to the group’s growth plan and expansion strategy, supporting both scale and depth across the market.

India has emerged as one of Radisson Hotel Group’s most dynamic markets, with the company surpassing a historic milestone of 200 hotels. Today, more than 130 properties are in operation and over 70 are under development, reinforcing the group’s position as the leading organically growing international operator in the country. Fuelled by 59 new signings in just 18 months and expansion into 47 new cities, Radisson Hotel Group is well-positioned to deepen its presence and extend hospitality access with up to 500 hotels in the region by 2030.

(Source: Radisson Hotel Group)