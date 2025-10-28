UA is back flying to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 29 October 2025: United Airlines makes a comeback on the Pacific long-haul route flying Los Angeles to Bangkok, Thailand, after a gap of 11 years.

The daily service using 787-9 aircraft touches down in Hong Kong for a two-hour transit stop before flying on to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

TAT’s Governor welcomes United Airlines’ return to the Los Angeles-Bangkok route.

The stop in Hong Kong also allows passengers on United’s San Francisco-Hong Kong flights to transfer to the onward UA820 flight to Bangkok. United’s Los Angeles and San Francisco hubs offer connections to more than 75 destinations throughout the Americas.

Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool welcomed the inaugural flight on 26 October. She commented: “The return of United Airlines marks a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship between Thailand and the United States. This new service not only strengthens bilateral tourism and economic ties but also responds to the growing interest among American travellers seeking meaningful experiences in Thailand.”

United Airlines’ daily service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Bangkok (BKK) operates with a Boeing 787–9 Dreamliner configured with 257 seats — business class, premium plus, and economy cabins.

Flight schedule: LAX-HKG-BKK

UA820 departs Los Angeles (LAX) at 2355 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 0700.

UA820 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 0920 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1125.

BKK-HKG-LAX

UA821 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1644 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 2045.]

UA821 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 2245 and arrives in Los Angeles (LAX) at 2025.

United Airlines is the first carrier to resume services to Bangkok since 2014, when it flew the route with a stop in Narita, Tokyo, Japan.

Between 1 January and 24 October 2025, Thailand welcomed 808,288 US visitors, representing a 5% increase compared with the same period last year. This places the US among the top 10 source markets for Thailand.

(Source: TAT and United Airlines)