Alton establishes a base in London

SINGAPORE, 13 October 2025: Global aviation advisory firm, Alton Aviation Consultancy, is expanding its international presence with the addition of London, UK, to support growing client demand in Europe.

As a global centre for finance and home to many of the world’s leading airports, airlines, aerospace companies, and investors in aviation, London provides a strategic base for Alton’s continued growth in the region.

Viansson Ponte

The London expansion will be led by Augusto Viansson Ponte, who joins Alton as Director. He brings more than 25 years of international aviation advisory experience to his role.

Alton Managing Director and co-founder, Adam Cowburn, says: “Expanding our presence to London gives Alton a stronger foothold in Europe, one of the most dynamic aviation markets worldwide. We are delighted to welcome Augusto as Director of our London base. His experience and insight will be instrumental as we deepen our relationships with clients across the UK and Europe.”

Throughout his career, Ponte has advised airlines, aerospace companies, and defence organisations on strategic and financial engagements, with expertise spanning performance improvement, operational transformation, corporate restructuring, and due diligence. Before Alton, he was Director of Strategy and Planning at Airline Management Group (AMG) and previously worked at major consultancies.

Viansson Ponte commented on his appointment: “I have long admired Alton’s impressive growth and the reputation it’s built as a trusted aviation advisor. The London presence further enhances the firm’s ability to offer on-the-ground support to clients across the aviation value chain, including airlines, lessors, MRO providers, investors, airports, and OEMs.”

About Alton Aviation Consultancy

Alton Aviation Consultancy is a global advisory firm serving the aviation and aerospace industries with offices in New York, Dublin, Dubai, Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, and Singapore.

(Source: Alton Aviation Consultancy)