CX deals for Singapore’s workaholics

SINGAPORE, 3 October 2025: Cathay Pacific has unveiled “Tripment”, a new tongue-in-cheek campaign that sheds light on the overworking and under-vacationing woes of working Singaporeans.

The campaign runs until 31 October 2025 and aims to tackle Singapore’s workaholic culture by inspiring vacation-deprived individuals to reclaim their vacation days and rediscover the joy of travel with special promotion flight deals.

According to Expedia’s 2023 report on Global Vacation Deprivation, Singapore is one of the most overworked cities in the world, with a staggering 58% of Singaporeans admitting that they rarely use all their vacation days in a year.

Cathay activates AI-Powered Vacation Deprivation Specialist

Through a unique and interactive real-time “teleconsult” experience, users can engage with an AI-powered “Vacation Deprivation Specialist, Dr Teck MC” to discuss their work-related symptoms and diagnoses, and receive tailor-made “tripments” to rejuvenate their spirits. Tongue-in-cheek diagnoses highlight relatable work woes, including “Hot Desk Depression”, “Corporate Jargon-xiety”,

“This-could-have-been-an-email-itis”, while “tripments” are presented in the form of “Vacation Certificates”, complete with a recommended travel destination for users.

In addition to the “Vacation Certificate”, users will also receive a promo code to kick-start their next great escape with Cathay Pacific.

To receive the offer, visit http://cathaypacific.com/sg/tripment until 31 October 2025 to schedule a “teleconsult” with Dr Teck MC and receive a “Vacation Certificate” with a promo code, valid until 16 November 2025.