Holiday Inn Clarke Quay gains low-carbon status

SINGAPORE, 23 October 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has reached a milestone in its sustainability journey, with Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay becoming the first IHG hotel in Asia to join IHG’s Low Carbon Pioneer hotel programme.

IHG’s Low Carbon Pioneers is a growing global community of IHG properties that are energy efficient, have no fossil fuels combusted on-site* and are backed by renewable energy.

From left to right: Kishin RK, Founder and CEO of RB Capital Group, and Vivek Bhalla, Managing Director, South East Asia & Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Since its opening in 2014, Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay has been recognised for its sustainability-focused design, which includes a fully electric kitchen, hot water heat pumps, high-efficiency water fixtures, and an intelligent building management system that optimises energy usage without compromising guest comfort. It also features solar glazing and advanced lighting controls, ensuring efficient use of daylight and electricity throughout the day.

The hotel has been accredited with GSTC certification, a global standard for sustainability in travel and tourism, further demonstrating its commitment to sustainable tourism practices. Recently, the hotel celebrated winning the 2025 Singapore Hotel Sustainability Award, presented by the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and achieved a Water Efficient Building Certification from PUB in recognition of its continued sustainability efforts.

In Singapore, the Singapore Hotel Association and the Singapore Tourism Board have launched the Hotel Sustainability Roadmap in support of Singapore’s Green Plan 2030. This initiative targets 60% of hotels to achieve internationally recognised sustainability certification by 2025 and aims for the industry to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

In addition to Holiday Inn Express Singapore Clarke Quay joining IHG’s Low Carbon Pioneers programme, the company has also announced that Hotel Indigo Changi Airport, which will open in 2028, aims to attain a “zero-energy” certification level under the Green Mark Scheme of the Singapore Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

