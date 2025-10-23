Changi Airport declares Q3 performance

SINGAPORE, 24 October 2025: Singapore Changi Airport handled 17.3 million passenger movements from July to September 2025 (Q3), registering an increase of 3.1% year-on-year.

Aircraft movements, including landings and take-offs, totalled 91,600 for the quarter, comparable to the same period last year.

Changi Airport’s top five markets for the quarter were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India. Among Changi’s top 10 markets, China and Vietnam recorded the strongest growth, at 9.7% and 11.3% respectively. The top five city links for the quarter were Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, Denpasar (Bali) and Shanghai, with the Singapore–Jakarta route posting double-digit growth.

In the third quarter, Changi Airport registered 531,000 tonnes of airfreight throughput, marking a 3.7% increase year-on-year.

Changi Airport Group’s Executive Vice President for Air Hub and Cargo Development, Lim Ching Kiat, said: “Changi Airport continues to build on the positive momentum in travel demand this quarter, particularly on Asia routes. We are expanding our network with new airlines and destinations that further reinforce Changi’s connectivity to the region. As we gear up for the year-end travel season, travellers can look forward to greater convenience and more ways to explore both new and familiar destinations.”

New and reinstated services

New Indonesian carrier Pelita Air commenced operations at Changi Airport on 11 August, operating daily flights between Singapore and Jakarta, and joins Changi’s network of some 100 airlines.

Travellers can look forward to discovering new destinations across the region, as Changi Airport’s network continues to expand with new flights added.

Hainan Airlines launched four-times-weekly Singapore–Haikou–Changchun services on 22 September, while Loong Air began three-times-weekly flights to Zhangjiajie on 9 October — both new city links for Changi. This addition further expands Changi’s current network of 35 cities in China. Batik Air Malaysia, part of the Lion Group, will be adding new daily flights to Ipoh, Penang and Subang from 8 December 2025. To support Lion Group’s continued growth and meet rising regional travel demand, its airlines will operate at Terminal 4 from 11 November 2025.

Scoot has also announced new routes to four Indonesian cities – Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang and Semarang – offering travellers more travel options across the archipelago. Semarang and Palembang are new-to-Changi city links.

On the cargo front, Changi welcomed JD Airlines’ thrice weekly scheduled Shenzhen freighter services, facilitating more options for shippers and freight forwarders between Southeast Asia and China.

As of 1 October, some 100 airlines operate about 7,000 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to over 160 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide.

(Source: Changi Airport)