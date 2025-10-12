Goa launches year-end promo campaign

PANAJI, Goa, India, 13 October 2025: As the festive season draws near, Goa is preparing to welcome visitors with its new year-end campaign, “Feels Like Goa”, a heartfelt celebration of the state’s timeless charm, cultural richness, spiritual soul, and vibrant festive spirit.

The campaign has been designed to evoke nostalgia and rekindle the emotional connection travellers share with the state. It seeks to showcase the Goa that people truly cherish, one defined not only by its beaches but by its soulful heritage, vibrant communities, spiritual roots, festivals, and local traditions that create a deep sense of belonging.

Photo credit: Goa Tourism Department.

This initiative reflects Goa’s strategic shift towards a regenerative tourism model, one that places people, culture, and the environment at its core. The campaign focuses on positioning Goa as a feeling rather than merely a destination, reminding visitors of the timeless charm and warmth that have always made it special. It highlights the essence of the state through its authentic cultural fabric, spiritual heritage, culinary diversity, and festive spirit that peaks during the year-end season.

Speaking about the campaign, Goa’s Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A Khaunte, said: “Goa has always held a special place in the hearts of travellers across the world. With ‘Feels Like Goa’, we are bringing back the essence of what makes Goa truly unique: its people, culture, traditions, and soul. This campaign is a tribute to those timeless memories and a warm invitation to experience Goa with the same joy and emotion that travellers have always felt. As the year draws to a close, we want visitors to rediscover that feeling of homecoming that only Goa can offer.”

Commenting on the Department’s vision, the Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik, added: “We are committed to creating meaningful and regenerative tourism experiences that reflect Goa’s authentic identity. This year-end campaign represents a strategic step towards reviving travel sentiment while supporting local communities, traditions, and businesses. Through collaborations with airlines, hotels, and tour operators, we aim to attract both domestic and international visitors, reminding them that Goa is more than just a place – it’s a feeling. This approach ensures that tourism benefits everyone, from travellers to local stakeholders, while preserving the essence of Goa.”

Alongside the campaign, the Government of Goa has laid the foundation stone of several key tourism projects aimed at diversifying experiences for visitors. These include the Unity Mall, the Porvorim Town Square, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum. These new initiatives form part of the Department’s broader vision to strengthen Goa’s positioning as a multi-dimensional tourism destination, offering travellers enriching experiences that go far beyond its beaches. The state continues to build on its regenerative tourism model, which places communities, culture, and the environment at its core.

(Source: Goa Tourism Department)