Hong Kong and Macau join Michelin Keys

HONG KONG, 13 October 2025: The Michelin Guide unveils its inaugural Global Michelin Keys Selection, recognising 2,457 hotels worldwide for outstanding stays.

Following the successful launch of Michelin Key distinctions in 15 destinations last year, Michelin Guide Inspectors have evaluated over 7,000 hotels worldwide.

Photo credit: Michelin. Michelin Keys honours Hong Kong and Macau hotels

The most outstanding ones are awarded One, Two, or Three Michelin Keys. These distinctions reflect the guide’s rigorous standards and celebrate properties that offer remarkable experiences in design, service, and location.

“Just as Michelin Stars celebrate the world’s most exceptional restaurants, Michelin Keys now honour hotels that offer truly remarkable stays, where design, service, and location come together to create unforgettable moments,” says Michelin Guide International Director Gwendal Poullennec.

Hong Kong and Macau debut in the Michelin Keys Selection with 18 honoured hotels: one Three Michelin Keys, six Two Michelin Keys, and 11 One Michelin Key properties.

Rosewood Hong Kong (Three Michelin Keys) is a luxury waterfront hotel in Kowloon with refined interiors, panoramic views, and exceptional dining. Its contemporary design and residential warmth offer an elevated experience.

The Karl Lagerfeld (Two Michelin Keys) in Macau is a fashion-forward hotel designed by the late icon, featuring bold interiors, curated art, and luxurious amenities.

Hotel ICON Hong Kong (One Michelin Key) is a stylish urban retreat in Tsim Sha Tsui, known for modern design, innovative dining, warm service, and sustainability.

The Michelin Keys’ global standard

Michelin Keys are awarded based on five universal criteria, evaluating the overall hospitality experience rather than individual amenities. The distinctions are:

One Michelin Key: A very special stay with character and exceptional service.

Two Michelin Keys: An exceptional stay with unique charm and a strong sense of place.

Three Michelin Keys: An extraordinary stay offering the pinnacle of comfort, service, and design.

In addition to the Michelin Keys, the Michelin Guide presents four

special awards, recognising hotels for achievements that transcend traditional categories and celebrating excellence and uniqueness in specific areas of hospitality.

Michelin Architecture & Design Award: Atlantis The Royal (Dubai, UAE)

Michelin Wellness Award: Bürgenstock Resort, Switzerland

Michelin Local Gateway Award: La Fiermontina Ocean (Larache, Morocco)

Michelin Opening of the Year Award, supported by United Overseas Bank (UOB): The Burman Hotel (Tallinn, Estonia)

Find the full Global MICHELIN Key selection and Special Awards here: guide.michelin.com/en/hotels.

(Source: Michelin)