Ascott set to manage Phuket project

BANGKOK, 10 September 2025: The Ascott Limited Thailand (Ascott) has entered into a strategic partnership with Phuket HA 3 Co Ltd and Above Patong Residence Co Ltd to manage and brand the Ascott Abov Patong Phuket development.

An integrated destination comprising the Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort and Residences at Ascott Abov Patong Phuket marks Ascott’s first resort and branded residences in Phuket. Located just 150 metres from Patong Beach, the development will comprise 482 units across both resort and residential components.

Left to right: Saowarin Chanprakaisi, Vice President, Business Development, The Ascott Limited; Kanit Sangmookda, Country General Manager, Thailand & Laos, The Ascott Limited; Wuthikrai Kulsirisawad, Chief Executive Officer, Phuket HA 3 Co Ltd and Above Patong Residence Co Ltd; Nada Anerutteva, Chief Marketing Officer, Phuket HA 3 Co Ltd and Above Patong Residence Co Ltd.

Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort will offer accommodation ranging from deluxe rooms to two-bedroom suites, with facilities including two swimming pools, an executive lounge, a fitness centre, a kids’ club, and various recreational activities. Dining options will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a pool bar.

Residences at Ascott Abov Patong Phuket will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments with pool access, garden views, or sea views. Both freehold and leasehold ownership options will be available.

Ascott currently manages 26 properties across Bangkok, Pattaya, and Sri Racha, with three more properties in the pipeline. The addition of Ascott Abov Patong Phuket further reinforces Ascott’s position as one of the leading international lodging operators in Thailand.