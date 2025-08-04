Australia Marketplace makes Jakarta debut

JAKARTA, 5 August 2025: Tourism Australia hosted Australia Marketplace Southeast Asia in Jakarta last week, signalling the organisation’s growing investment in boosting tourism demand from the region.

The event welcomed its widest Southeast Asia outreach this year, with trade attendance representing a record for six markets across the region — Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Photo credit: Tourism Australia.

Held from 30 July to 1 August 2025, the event bridged the Australian tourism industry with Southeast Asia’s key travel agencies and tour operators through two-and-a-half days of scheduled appointments and networking opportunities.

The event marked Tourism Australia’s deepening engagement with the region’s travel trade, while underscoring the significance of Indonesia as one of Australia’s key growth source markets.

Tourism Australia’s Regional General Manager, South/Southeast Asia, Jennifer Doig, said: “Southeast Asia is an important region for Australia’s tourism economy, as we have consistently seen growth from markets here. Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam continue to rank among the top fifteen source markets arriving in Australia, and at the same time, we are seeing nascent tourism demand from Thailand. Indonesia, especially, is one of our fastest-growing source markets. In the past twelve months to May 2025, the volume of holiday arrivals from Indonesia to Australia was up 8% on the same period last year.”

She explained: “Tourism Australia’s platforms, such as Australia Marketplace, are crucial, empowering our local tourism operators to establish and strengthen relationships with travel decision makers that know Southeast Asia best. We look forward to welcoming the region’s diverse travellers with Australia’s unique travel experiences.”

In the twelve months to May 2025, Australia attracted 8.4 million international short-term arrivals, up 6% year-on-year. Tourism Australia’s research finds that Southeast Asian markets in general have ranked key cities such as Melbourne, Sydney and Perth as the most desirable destinations in Australia, followed closely by places that feature beautiful scenery and wildlife.