SalamAir expands Airbus fleet

SINGAPORE, 5 August 2025: SalamAir, Oman’s low-cost carrier, has announced the arrival of its newest aircraft, the Airbus A321neo, which increases SalamAir’s fleet to 14 aircraft.

Powered by advanced CFM LEAP-1A engines, the A321neo offers significant sustainability and performance benefits, including up to 20% reduction in fuel burn per seat and lower CO₂ emissions.

Photo credit: SalamAir.

With a seating capacity of 212, the aircraft features a modern cabin design with USB charging ports at every seat, offering a more comfortable and connected travel experience. Its extended range of up to 4,000 nautical miles enhances SalamAir’s operational flexibility and opens new opportunities for medium- and long-haul routes.

SalamAir Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hamilton-Manns commented: “The addition of this new A321neo to our fleet marks a key milestone in boosting our operational capability ahead of the peak travel season. This aircraft will provide us with greater flexibility to uphold schedule reliability and further improve our on-time performance (OTP).” He added: “With this addition and another aircraft expected later this month, the average age of our fleet will decrease from 5.6 years to approximately 4.8 years. Operating one of the youngest fleets in the region supports our focus on efficiency, reliability, and delivering greater value to our guests.”

About SalamAir

SalamAir currently operates a fleet of 14 Airbus A320/321 aircraft, with over 80 daily flights. In 2025, the airline will expand its fleet with one more new aircraft scheduled for delivery in August 2025. SalamAir announced a 10-aircraft order in February 2025, aiming to grow its fleet to 25 aircraft by 2028.