ASEANTA headlines two regional projects

JAKARTA, 14 August 2025: The ASEAN Tourism Association (ASEANTA) unveiled two regional initiatives: the 39th ASEANTA Tourism Award and a new digital travel platform, the “Discover ASEAN” Microsite.

The launch event was held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on the 58th ASEAN Day, Friday, 8 August, officiated by Indonesia’s Deputy Minister of Tourism Ni Luh Puspa and the ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Nararya S Soeprapto.

Photo credit: ASEANTA.

These initiatives highlight ASEAN’s united commitment to boost regional tourism recovery, digital innovation, and cross-border collaboration, aligning with the region’s broader post-pandemic development agenda.

“These initiatives symbolise our collective ambition to recover, to grow, and to lead. The ASEANTA Tourism Award raises the bar for our industry, while Discover ASEAN brings the stories

of Southeast Asia to life through the power of digital travel. We thank AirAsia MOVE for turning this vision into reality and call on tourism players from all sectors to be part of this momentum,” said ASEANTA president Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga.

The 39th ASEANTA Tourism Award covers 12 categories, spotlighting a wide range of contributions from digital campaigns to sustainability efforts, cultural heritage, and travel content.

Award categories

1. Best Travel Article: Outstanding storytelling that promotes ASEAN tourism through written features or blog content.

2. Best Airline Programme: Innovative air travel campaigns that improve regional connectivity or customer experience.

3. Best Tourism Photo: Captivating photography that visually represents the spirit of ASEAN destinations.

4. Best Cruise Programme: Exceptional cruise experiences highlighting ASEAN’s coastal and island tourism.

5. Best Hotel Package: Creative and value-packed accommodation offerings designed for intra-ASEAN travellers.

6. Best Sustainability Programme: Green initiatives that promote responsible tourism and environmental stewardship.

7. Best New Tourism Attraction: Newly launched or significantly upgraded attractions enhancing local tourism.

8. Best Marketing & Promotional Programme: Creative campaigns that boost destination visibility and appeal.

9. Best Cultural Preservation: Efforts to safeguard and promote ASEAN’s rich cultural heritage.

10. Best Eco-Lodge: Unique and sustainable accommodations set in nature, offering authentic local experiences.

11. Best Convention Centre: Venues that lead in service, technology, and sustainability for business events.

12. Best Tour Operator: Exceptional travel organisers delivering high-quality, immersive regional experiences.

Submissions are open until 31 October 2025, and winners will be celebrated at the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 in Cebu, Philippines, this coming January. ASEANTA welcomes entries from across the region, tourism boards, travel operators, media, local communities, and private-sector players.

Discover ASEAN Microsite

Alongside the award launch, ASEANTA introduced the Discover ASEAN Microsite, an initiative co-developed by MOVE in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat.

Visit Your gateway to seamless ASEAN adventures.

The microsite is accessible via the MOVE app’s homepage. It features curated recommendations on food, culture, and destinations across ASEAN countries, verified travel requirements, links to each country’s official immigration websites, and up-to-date health and safety guidelines.

The content is drawn from ASEAN’s official tourism website and verified by the respective National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), ensuring accuracy and reliability for travellers. By consolidating this information and integrating access to book flights, hotels, and other travel services within the MOVE app, the microsite significantly lowers barriers to intra-ASEAN travel.

(Source: ASEANTA).