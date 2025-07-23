MATTA happy with Ministry clarification

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 JULY 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) thanks the Ministry of Transport for the recent clarification regarding the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence suspension policy.

Based on the Association’s recent request for clarification regarding the PSV licences, the ministry issued a statement released last week confirming that the suspension of PSV licences would be enforced strictly on drivers involved in serious or repeated offences. It will not include drivers involved in minor or compoundable infractions. This clear distinction not only alleviates public concerns but also ensures that enforcement is proportionate and fair, according to MATTA.

The ministry also confirmed that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

“If found guilty, the drivers would be required to undergo a mandatory rehabilitation course (Kursus Pemulihan Wajib) introduced by the Ministry of Transport (MOT) through the Road Transport Department (JPJ). This course applies to holders of PSV and GDL Vocational Licences whose licences have been suspended due to road offences.”

MATTA is currently in the final stages of developing safety and defensive driving courses designed explicitly for tourism vehicle drivers. These initiatives aim to ensure that drivers receive the necessary training to operate vehicles safely and professionally, while also helping operators understand best practices in vehicle maintenance, road safety compliance, and overall operational standards.

To complement these efforts, MATTA is exploring the development of other relevant programmes. Emergency response and crisis management modules would help drivers respond appropriately in the event of unforeseen events, such as accidents, vehicle breakdowns, or natural disasters. Familiarisation training on tourism routes would enable drivers to navigate key destinations efficiently, thereby enhancing the overall tour experience.

Additionally, MATTA is currently developing training-focused modules on vehicle maintenance awareness, empowering drivers with basic knowledge of routine inspections and preventive maintenance.

MATTA sees this as a progressive step towards greater transparency, accountability, and improving road safety. It also helps operational continuity for commercial vehicle operators in the tourism sector.

The tourism and transportation industries are intrinsically linked, with reliable and efficient transport services forming the backbone of a vibrant tourism industry. Safe and uninterrupted mobility is crucial for supporting travel agencies, tour operators, and destination managers in delivering high-quality travel experiences. Strengthening coordination between these industries supports Malaysia’s positioning as a preferred travel destination.

Such efforts are key to strengthening Malaysia’s reputation as a safe and reliable destination, while supporting tourism recovery and future growth.