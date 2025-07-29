Agoda tracks Thailand’s travel trends

BANGKOK, 30 July 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals fresh insights into the Thai travel landscape for the first half of 2025, identifying the top five source markets.

Based on booking data, China, Malaysia, and South Korea remain the leading markets for visitors to Thailand, followed by Japan and Singapore.

Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket continue to top the list of most-visited cities among the five leading markets. Hat Yai also emerged as one of the most visited cities, particularly among Malaysian and Singaporean travellers.

Hat Yai’s growing popularity is likely due to its reputation for affordability, having ranked as the cheapest destination in Thailand and among the top three in Asia for two consecutive years. These destinations offer a mix of urban adventure, coastal leisure, and rich cultural experiences that appeal to a broad spectrum of travellers.

While China tops the list for visitor volume, the supply countries with the highest average stays in Thailand are led by South Korea, followed by Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and then China.

Additionally, each market shows preferences for where visitors stay longer, with many choosing island escapes for extended visits, such as Ko Tao, famed for its scuba diving, and Ko Pha Ngan, for its mix of laid-back beach life and stays. Pathum Thani province, which neighbours Bangkok, is also a popular destination.

Booking data insights

Alongside Agoda’s data, official figures from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports reveal that more than 16 million foreign tourists visited Thailand from January to June 2025, generating approximately THB743.5 million in tourism revenue. With ongoing government initiatives such as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, streamlined travel procedures, and increased flight capacities, Thailand continues to assert itself as a leading destination in the region.

Meanwhile, for Thai travellers heading abroad, Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Seoul emerged as the leading destinations for the first half of 2025.

Agoda Country Director Akaporn Rodkong shared: “We’re honoured to be the platform of choice for travellers from across Asia and proud to play a role in supporting tourism in Thailand.”