NCL appoints chief marketing officer

SINGAPORE, 10 July 2025: Norwegian Cruise Line has appointed Kiran Smith as Chief Marketing Officer, succeeding Adam Malone, who will transition into the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Guest Experience.

Both will report to NCL President David J Herrera and serve as members of the Brand senior leadership team.

Kiran Smith

With decades of experience elevating public and private companies and bringing them to the next stage of their growth potential, Smith will lead the marketing team in building a unified approach to executing data-driven strategies designed to put the guest at the centre. Insight-driven storytelling will be at the core of strengthening the brand, increasing guest engagement, driving sustained performance and attracting new cruise audiences.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a strong pipeline of ships on order, with seven new builds being added to the fleet through 2036, resulting in an overall 50% increase in capacity growth.

Additionally, last April, the cruise line announced plans to expand the guest experience on its 5.6-acre private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay, with a new multi-ship pier; an expansive area for guests to soak up the warm Bahamian sun, complete with an oversized heated pool.

(Source: NCL)