MMPRC renamed Visit Maldives Corporation





SINGAPORE, 16 July 2025: The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has changed its name to Visit Maldives Corporation Limited as part of the government’s strategic efforts to promote the tourism industry in the Maldives.

In a statement issued by the President’s Office, President Dr Mohammed Muizzu noted that the name of the company has been changed under the policy of consolidating similar types of work in a single location.

MMPRC rebrands and refreshes its logo.

“This name change reflects the importance of prioritising destination branding, tourism marketing, and global engagement under a unified identity, he explained, saying the company had also made changes to its articles of association and bylaws while adopting a new logo and tagline.

“With this change, the company will continue to work towards promoting and strengthening the Maldives as a world-class tourist destination, maintaining that position in a direct and sustainable manner.”