Asia’s summer holiday bargains





SINGAPORE, 16 July 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda revealed this week its list of the most budget-friendly summer destinations in Asia through July and August 2025, with Surabaya, Indonesia, topping the list with an average room rate of just SGD35 per night,

Surabaya is followed closely by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand, in the top three, with average room rates of SGD37 and SGD39 per night, respectively. These destinations offer the perfect summer escape, combining rich culture, diverse cuisine, and picturesque settings for an unforgettable getaway.

Agoda Chief Marketing Officer Matteo Frigerio shared: “When summer rolls around, it’s all about making memories — whether it’s a family getaway, a spontaneous adventure, or a much-needed mid-year break. Agoda’s got your back with deals that let you spend more time enjoying and less time worrying about your wallet.”

The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the nine popular destinations across Asia, highlighting the most wallet-friendly options for summer travellers.

1. Surabaya, Indonesia (SGD35 average room rate per night)

Known for its rich history and vibrant culture, Surabaya offers visitors a chance to explore its historic architecture, bustling markets, and delicious street food. The city is also a gateway to nearby attractions, such as Mount Bromo and Madura Island.

2. Tirupati, India (SGD37 average room rate per night)

Home to the renowned Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati is a spiritual haven for many. Beyond its religious significance, the city offers a rich cultural experience, featuring vibrant festivals, traditional music, and delectable South Indian cuisine.

3. Hat Yai, Thailand (SGD39 average room rate per night)

Famous for its lively markets and mouthwatering street food, Hat Yai is a versatile destination that also serves as a gateway to nearby beaches and islands. The city is ideal for those seeking a blend of urban and natural attractions.

4. Dalat, Vietnam (SGD45 average room rate per night)

Nestled in the Central Highlands, Dalat is known for its cool climate, beautiful landscapes, and charming French colonial architecture. Visitors can enjoy activities such as hiking, cycling, and exploring the city’s vibrant floral gardens.

5. Iloilo, Philippines (SGD47 average room rate per night)

Iloilo offers a blend of historical landmarks, beautiful beaches, and a thriving food scene. Visitors can explore the city’s Spanish colonial churches, enjoy local delicacies, and relax on the pristine beaches of nearby islands.

6. Kuching, Malaysia (SGD53 average room rate per night)

Kuching is a cultural gem, offering a blend of heritage sites, local cuisine, and access to natural attractions, including Bako National Park. Its laid-back vibe makes it an excellent choice for a summer getaway.

7. Nagoya, Japan (SGD90 average room rate per night)

Nagoya offers a wealth of experiences for travellers, from the iconic Nagoya Castle to the Toyota Commemorative Museum. Food enthusiasts can savour the city’s renowned hitsumabushi (grilled eel), while shoppers can enjoy unique finds in its bustling shopping districts.

8. Kaohsiung, Taiwan (SGD90 average room rate per night)

Kaohsiung is a vibrant port city featuring a mix of cultural landmarks, night markets, and scenic spots, including Lotus Pond. It’s an excellent destination for those looking to experience the charm of southern Taiwan.

9. Daejeon, South Korea (SGD93 average room rate per night)

Daejeon offers a mix of modern attractions and natural beauty, with highlights like the Expo Science Park and Yuseong Hot Springs. Its parks and museums make it an excellent destination for families and solo travellers alike.