Air Canada and ITA sign off on codeshares





ROME, 16 July 2025: Air Canada and ITA Airways announced on Tuesday a significant milestone in their partnership with a codeshare agreement, providing customers with more convenient travel options when flying between Canada and Italy, and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with ITA Airways through our new codeshare agreement, which complements our robust network to Italy. This deepening of ties will allow customers travelling on Air Canada to Rome-Fiumicino to conveniently book and seamlessly connect to ten popular destinations across Italy, Africa, Israel and Albania. Likewise, ITA Airways customers arriving in Toronto will benefit from access to 10 key Canadian and U.S. cities across our network,” said Air Canada Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Cargo, Mark Galardo.

Photo credit: Air Canada.

“With work underway to facilitate its entry into Star Alliance, we are developing significant partnership synergies. This will form the foundation for a strong, long-term relationship between our two flag-carrying airlines”.

“The codeshare agreement with Air Canada is a great step forward for our growth strategy,” said ITA Airways CEO and General Manager Joerg Eberhart. “This partnership improves connectivity for our passengers travelling between Italy and North America, our first market beyond Italy, serving both leisure and business travellers. Moreover, it enables us to offer seamless connections for passengers of Italian origin residing in Canada and the United States, facilitating their journeys to Italy and beyond.”

Under the agreement, Air Canada will place its AC code on select routes operated by ITA Airways from Rome-Fiumicino. These include five popular destinations in Italy: Lamezia Terme, Palermo, Catania, Florence and Bari; three points in Africa, including Cairo, Tunis and Algiers (subject to governmental approval); as well as Tirana and Tel Aviv (the latter temporarily suspended). ITA Airways will place its AZ code on selected routes operated by Air Canada from Toronto Pearson, including Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and St. John’s; as well as on selected services from Canada to the United States: Boston, Orlando, Dallas, and Fort Lauderdale.

Sales of codeshare tickets are now available for travel starting 21 July.

The airlines are working towards implementing reciprocal earning and redemption capabilities for their respective loyalty programs. ITA Airways is also in the process of joining the Star Alliance network as a full member, with work underway to facilitate full membership, which is expected to be achieved in early 2026.

This partnership complements Air Canada’s growing network to Italy. This summer, Air Canada will operate up to 39 weekly flights and over 13,000 weekly seats to Italy. In May, it launched a new route between Montreal and Naples, the gateway to the Amalfi Coast. Naples is the airline’s fourth nonstop connection between Canada and Italy, in addition to Rome, Milan, and Venice. Additionally, Air Canada offers intermodal rail connections with Trenitalia, Italy’s largest train operator, featuring high-speed, regional, overnight, and international train routes. Through these intermodal connections, customers will be able to travel to up to 30 onward destinations within Italy.

During the current summer season, ITA Airways operates a total of 59 destinations, comprising 16 intercontinental, 27 international, and 16 domestic routes. During the summer peak, the airline flies to 12 additional seasonal destinations in the Mediterranean — three domestic and nine international — from Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate. These seasonal destinations include the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca), several Greek islands (Rhodes, Heraklion, Corfu, Zakynthos, Kefalonia), as well as the Italian islands of Lampedusa and Pantelleria. Furthermore, in addition to seasonal routes, ITA Airways has recently enhanced its offering to passengers, providing them with connections to over 100 additional destinations — both across Europe and on intercontinental routes — through codeshare agreements with five Lufthansa Group airlines: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Air Dolomiti.