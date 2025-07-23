HKIA boosts passenger traffic 16.5%

HONG KONG, 24 July 2025: Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) released on Tuesday air traffic statistics of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) for June 2025 and the first half of the year.

Over the first six months of the year, passenger volume at HKIA saw 16.5% year-on-year growth to 29.4 million, while flight movements increased by 10.1% to 192,365. In June, the airport handled 4.76 million passengers and 31,235 flight movements, representing year-on-year growth of 11.2% and 5.6% respectively, from the relatively low base during the same month last year. An increase in transfer/ transit passengers primarily drove passenger growth in June. Still, the overall passenger traffic during the month was impacted by reduced demand for travel to Japan.

Amid ongoing global trade uncertainty, cargo traffic grew 1.9% to 2.40 million tonnes in the first half of the year, despite a 1.6% decrease to 409,000 tonnes in June, both on a year-on-year basis. In June, traffic to/ from North America experienced declines, which were partially offset by growth in traffic to/ from Europe and the Middle East.

Looking ahead, AAHK remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook for both passenger and cargo traffic and will continue to closely monitor the impact of economic uncertainties on the aviation industry.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger volume rose by 18.6% year-on-year to 57.2 million, while flight movements increased by 14.7% to 380,915. Cargo throughput grew 6.3% year-on-year to 4.98 million tonnes.

Airport of the Year – Cargo

Meanwhile, HKIA was named “Airport of the Year – Major Cargo Hub” at the World Air Cargo Awards 2025 organised by Air Cargo Week, a leading publication for logistics professionals. The awards recognise outstanding innovation, service excellence, sustainability, and leadership in the airfreight industry.

AAHK Executive Director of Commercial, Cissy Chan, said: “We are honoured to receive this award, which recognises our continuous dedication to maintaining excellence as a premier global air cargo hub. Over the years, HKIA has demonstrated strong resilience, and we will pursue our commitment to relentlessly innovating and enhancing our operations and facilities to address the evolving needs of the industry.”