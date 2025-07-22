Juneyao rolls out Wuxi-SIN flights

SINGAPORE, 23 July 2025: China’s Juneyao Airlines schedules four weekly direct flights between Wuxi and Singapore starting 29 August.

The announcement follows Jetstar Asia’s decision to close its entire Asian network, including a four-weekly service between Wuxi and Singapore, effective 31 July. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD360.

Photo credit: Juneyao Airlines. Shanghai hub.

Juneyao Airlines reports it will schedule flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using a 164-seat A320neo aircraft on the route. According to timetable data, the airline last served the Wuxi-Singapore route in 2021.

The airline is expanding flights to Southeast Asia. It flies twice daily (0910 and 1645) from its Shanghai hub (PVG) to Singapore and added flights to destinations in Malaysia — Penang since mid-June and Kuala Lumpur on 14 July.

Juneyao Airlines is headquartered in Shanghai, operating both domestic and international flights from hubs at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

Flight schedule: Wuxi-Singapore

HO1561 departs Wuxi (WUX) at 2040 and arrives in Singapore (SIN) at 0215 plus a day.

HO1562 departs Singapore (SIN) at 0315 and arrives in Wuxi (WUX) at 0850.