AAPA monitors June passenger traffic

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, 30 July 2025: Preliminary June 2025 traffic figures released Monday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed continued growth in international passenger markets underpinned by rising travel demand ahead of the mid-year holiday season.

Global air cargo volumes also continued to grow, supported by ongoing front-loading and re-routing of shipments amid prevailing trade-related uncertainties.

During June, the region’s airlines collectively carried 31.2 million international passengers, representing a 7.1% increase compared to the same month in the previous year. Measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), demand grew by 8.0% year-on-year, reflecting the moderation in growth rates in line with long-term trends since 2024. Available seat capacity increased at a slightly faster pace of 8.5%, resulting in a 0.4 percentage point decline in the average international passenger load factor to 81.7%.

Meanwhile, international air cargo demand, as measured in freight tonne kilometres (FTK), grew by 5.6% year-on-year in June, on the back of a rebound in global manufacturing activity, notably in the consumer and intermediate goods segments. Offered freight capacity increased by 7.1%, outpacing the rise in demand and resulting in a 0.8 percentage point decline in the international freight load factor, to an average of 62.1% for the month.

Commenting on the results, AAPA Director General Subhas Menon said: “During the first half of 2025, Asia Pacific airlines carried a total of 190.5 million international passengers, which is a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. International air cargo demand also recorded a relatively resilient 6% year-on-year growth.”

Menon added, “The expansion underscores the strength of the region’s economies, which supports the sustained growth in travel demand, even though there is uncertainty in the global trade environment. Cargo volumes are also growing as demand for air freight services, particularly in the e-commerce and time-sensitive segments, is still very strong.”

Looking ahead, he said: “The outlook for travel markets in the near term remains positive, bolstered by a rise in ticket bookings during the peak mid-year holiday season. However, the widespread introduction of tariffs signals mounting inflation on the horizon. The moderation in business confidence is also a reflection of growing concerns over the global economic outlook, with implications for both the air travel and cargo markets in the future. Asia Pacific carriers are alert to the cost pressures, while adapting to market conditions and seeking growth opportunities, both regionally and globally.”