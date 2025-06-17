SINGAPORE, 18 June 2025: Emirates will host a recruitment drive in Singapore on Thursday, 19 June, offering candidates the opportunity to join its multinational cabin crew team.

With fleet expansion plans underway, Emirates aims to recruit 5,000 cabin crew members from around the world.

Photo credit: Emirates Group Career.

The upcoming invitation-only recruitment drive will take place on Thursday, 19 June 2025. Interested candidates must apply via the Emirates Group Career website to be considered for shortlisting and potential invitations.

See: Emirates Group Careers

Emirates will continue to hold recruitment events in Singapore throughout the year, with the next one scheduled for 19 July 2025.

The Dubai-based airline is seeking individuals who are passionate about delivering personalised yet straightforward and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers. With safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive world-class training at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Recruitment drive

In 2025, Emirates’ recruitment team will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents, reflecting the airline’s extensive network and the diversity of its cabin crew team while showcasing the benefits of living and working in dynamic Dubai. As of June 2025, the airline has more than 24,000 cabin crew members, including over 70 from Singapore.

Fleet and network expansion

The new cabin crew recruitment drive comes as Emirates received its first six A350s. The airline has another 59 A350s and a mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in its order book. The new aircraft will expand the airline’s reach and provide flexibility to add new routes to its network.

Training and life skills

All new cabin crew recruits undergo an intense seven-and-a-half weeks of training in delivering the highest standards of hospitality, safety, and service that Emirates’ customers have come to expect over the years. Trained in Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai, cabin crew learn invaluable transferable skills that include a knack for communication, initiative, and leadership qualities. They develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team, the focus to stay mentally strong and calm under pressure, and become bastions of hospitality and exceptional service, as well as ambassadors of an iconic brand. Cabin crew also have access to the latest training programmes and LinkedIn courses.

Cabin crew community

Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew team hails from more than 149 nationalities. The cabin crew community speaks more than 76 languages – which is why customers can always expect to converse with a warm, friendly voice in their lingo. Crew form lifelong friendships and close-knit bonds within the community, fostering better teamwork, a common sense of purpose and a shared service philosophy.

Emirates’ cabin crew enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stays and layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, excellent medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services and other benefits. Friends and family enjoy deeply discounted flight tickets, and travelling with their loved ones creates lasting memories for the crew.

For information and to make a flight booking, visit www.emirates.com.