It’s TEA time to name a new president

BANGKOK, 26 June 2025: Thailand Exhibition Association (TEA) has named Loy Joon How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co Ltd, as its new president, effective this June.

Founded in 1997 by a group of exhibition industry professional pioneers, TEA leads the exhibition sector, lobbying with government agencies and promoting bids to secure the hosting of international exhibitions in Thailand.

TEA members, who are mostly heads of exhibition companies in Bangkok and key cities in Thailand, such as Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand and Khon Kaen in Northeast Thailand, are clustered into four core groups: Organisers, venues, service providers, and freight forwarders.

Loy has over 40 years of professional experience in the exhibition industry, including 18 years in Thailand with IMPACT. He takes over the leadership of TEA, replacing outgoing TEA President Panittha Buri, who headed the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

Over the last two years, Loy has served on TEA’s Executive Committee as its Vice President. Upon taking the helm of TEA, Loy pledged to “develop, direct, and bring economic growth through seeking new business opportunities, creating events and networking activities, solidifying international marketing efforts, and, more importantly, advocating policies to upgrade the exhibition industry.”