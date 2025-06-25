Asia’s branded residences hit a new high

PHUKET, 26 June 2025: Branded Residences in Asia climb to a historic high of USD30.7 billion, with Thailand leading by market share, according to C9 Hotelworks’ latest report.

Notably, Vietnam is forecasted to lead Asia, with one in four branded residence units, marking the region’s largest pipeline, according to data from the newly released Asia Hotel Branded Residences Market Review 2025.

C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett.

The active pipeline of branded residences in Asia available for sale is valued at USD30.7 billion, comprising 38,893 units across 178 projects. Thailand holds 18% of the market share, leading the region, followed by the Philippines with 12% and South Korea at 11%. There are an additional 28,460 units across 105 projects of future supply that have yet to be released for sale, with Vietnam accounting for 41% of this total.

Over the past five years (2021-2025), the market has expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 10%. The majority of the active pipeline comprises co-located branded residences with a hotel, accounting for 57% of the supply.

However, C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett noted that “mixed-use developments and standalone branded residences are gaining traction,” representing 24% and 19%, respectively.

“Geographically, the active pipeline is concentrated in urban destinations, which account for 53% of the market, with key cities including Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Manila. Resort destinations such as Phuket, Pattaya, and Da Nang comprise the remaining 47%.”

To download and read C9 Hotelworks Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2025 CLICK