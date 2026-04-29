BANGKOK, 30 April 2026: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStayHotels, has continued to elevate Vietnam’s hospitality landscape with the opening ofImperial Dalat Hotel, BW Premier Collection, an elegant new hotel that will cater to leisure seekers, business travellers, and meeting planners in Da Lat, the famed “City of a Thousand Flowers”.

Located in the heart of this scenic city and surrounded by rolling hills, blooming gardens and the fresh air of Vietnam’s Central Highlands, Imperial Dalat Hotel, BW Premier Collection, offers convenient access to major landmarks and attractions such as Da Lat Market, Xuan Huong Lake, and Con Ga Church. Seamlessly blending modern international hospitality with authentic Indochine elements, this upscale hotel is poised to become one of the city’s most prestigious destinations for staying, meeting and dining.

The hotel features 402 contemporary rooms and suites, including family-friendly connecting options, each equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, local design accents and views of the city or surrounding highlands.

Guests can enjoy a year-round heated swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness centre, and rejuvenating spa treatments, while younger travellers are entertained at the kids’ club. Dining options span an all-day restaurant serving fresh Vietnamese specialities and Western favourites, a speciality Japanese restaurant, a stylish lobby lounge, a beer garden, and a cigar lounge. For meetings and events, two meeting rooms and a grand ballroom, capable of seating up to 1,200 guests, provide an inspiring backdrop for corporate conferences, gala dinners, and unforgettable weddings.

Imperial Dalat Hotel, BW Premier Collection is situated alongside Best Western Premier Imperial Dalat, which opened in late 2025, further strengthening BWH Hotels’ presence in the city.

All stays are underpinned by the distinctive standards of BW Premier Collection, BWH Hotels’ exclusive portfolio of properties designed to reflect the unique character of their destinations. Guests can also benefit from Best Western Rewards®. This award-winning loyalty programme is free to join, offering exclusive benefits and points that never expire and can be redeemed for rewards including free room nights, airline miles, and gift cards.

“Vietnam is one of the world’s most dynamic tourism and hospitality markets, and we are delighted to continue our rapid nationwide expansion with the launch of another exceptional hotel in Da Lat,” said BWH Hotels Vice President-APAC Olivier Berrivin. “As growing numbers of international travellers and affluent domestic guests are drawn to the ‘City of a Thousand Flowers,’ we are proud to offer a choice of stylish upscale hotels that combine local charm and warmth with the unparalleled service standards of BWH Hotels.”

Imperial Dalat Hotel, BW Premier Collection, is the second BW Premier Collection property in Vietnam and across Southeast Asia. With this addition, BWH Hotels now operates seven hotels and resorts throughout Vietnam, including destinations such as Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Da Lat, with many more developments in the pipeline.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels)