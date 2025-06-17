THAI explores Italian travel market

BANGKOK, 18 June 2025: Thai Airways International organised an event, “THAI Networking in Milan 2025: Grace to Growth – Soaring Beyond Boundaries”, in Milan, Italy, to strengthen its sales and marketing strategies in Europe.

The initiative, part of the airline’s efforts to boost sales on key routes and expand the airline’s network accessibility, was attended by key partners and stakeholders, including representatives from the Thai Trade Center in Milan, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Rome Office, Milan Malpensa Airport, ticketing agents, and local media.

It served as a platform to present new products and services to business partners and individual customers while also boosting sales growth on the Milan–Bangkok route.

In addition, it focused on building business connections with the travel trade beyond Milan in other major Italian cities, such as Rome, Naples, Catania, Venice, and Bologna.

In a press statement, the airline noted that “the strategy aimed to optimise sales opportunities in the European market while presenting the airline’s seamless connections to cities beyond Bangkok in Asia and Australia”.

Currently, THAI operates daily direct flights between Bangkok and Milan, using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.