BANGKOK, 11 June 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, invites travellers to explore the rich traditions, vibrant flavours, and captivating sights of Thailand with its ‘Culture Connect’ offer.

Available for bookings until 30 September 2025 for stays until 31 October 2025, this limited-time experience is perfect for families and friends looking to share in the beauty of the Land of Smiles together.

Guests staying at Centara hotels in the stunning cities of Korat, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, or Ayutthaya can enjoy an array of special benefits designed for shared experiences. A complimentary stay for a third guest makes travelling even more rewarding, while food and beverage credit valued at 10% of each stay invites guests to indulge in regionally inspired menus crafted by Centara’s talented chefs. Exclusive shopping vouchers open the door to nearby shopping hubs, where travellers can discover authentic Thai craftsmanship and take home meaningful mementoes from their journey.

From the ancient temples of Korat and peaceful lakes of Udon Thani to the dramatic landscapes of Ubon Ratchathani and the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ayutthaya, just an hour from Bangkok—Centara’s prime city-centre locations, warm hospitality and exceptional service make every stay a seamless blend of comfort and discovery.

Whether wandering through historic ruins, enjoying authentic Thai cuisine, or uncovering local wonders, Centara’s Culture Connect offers an incredible opportunity to create lasting memories in some of Thailand’s most fascinating destinations.

For more information on the Culture Connect offer or to make a reservation, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cultureconnect-2025

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 87 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.