Vietravel Airlines renews pact with Sabre

SINGAPORE, 11 June 2025: Vietravel Airlines has renewed its Passenger Service System (PSS) agreement with Sabre Corporation for another five years, underscoring the airline’s confidence in Sabre’s Radixx platform.

Vietravel Airlines constitutes an integral component of the aviation and logistics ecosystem of T&T Group. This integration was solidified in December 2024 when T&T Group became a strategic shareholder of Vietravel Airlines, positioning T&T as the first conglomerate in Vietnam to possess both airport and airline assets concurrently.

Photo credit: Vietravel Airlines

T&T Group is currently developing a comprehensive investment strategy to establish Vietravel Airlines as a leading regional carrier, with a dual focus on expanding passenger transport and pioneering the development of air cargo services.

“Extending our partnership with Sabre is an important step as we move into the next phase of our journey,” said Vietravel Airlines CEO Vu Dao Duc. “The Radixx platform has equipped us for scale while enhancing the service experience for our passengers.”

Sabre’s Radixx PSS (Passenger Service System) offers end-to-end retailing, passenger servicing, and operational capabilities. Vietravel Airlines will continue to use a comprehensive suite of Sabre’s advanced

Radixx technology components

Radixx Res– for core passenger services and retailing capabilities.

Radixx EzyCommerce – for a seamless, omnichannel digital experience.

Radixx Go – for efficient airport and departure control operations.

Radixx Insight – for actionable analytics and decision-making support.

Vietravel Airlines also recently integrated Sabre’s Payment Gateway into its Radixx PSS solution, enhancing its payment methods and providing a more flexible and diverse range of payment options for customers.

Sabre Head of Radixx Sales and Account Management Nico Stoman noted: “This agreement reflects their commitment to digital innovation and underscores Sabre’s role in enabling next-generation carriers to deliver more dynamic, customer-focused experiences.”