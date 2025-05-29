Uni-Orient Travel taps TA Network’s Tour Suit

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, 30 MAY 2025: Uni-Orient Travel, one of the Philippines’ leading destination management companies, has entered into a partnership with Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network), an Asia-based travel technology provider, to implement TourSuite — TA Network’s end-to-end travel operations platform.

With TourSuite, Uni-Orient Travel will streamline its B2B operations, enhance service delivery, and expand its capacity to offer curated travel experiences across Asia and globally.

Photo credit Uni Orient Travel Inc Philippines. From left: Wilson Techico, VP Uni Orient Travel, Ho Siang Twang Managing Partner Trip Affiliates Network.

TourSuite enables real-time inventory control, dynamic pricing, booking automation, and seamless integration with suppliers and distribution partners. By digitising its core operations, Uni-Orient Travel will enhance operational agility, increase responsiveness, and scale its offerings while maintaining the personalised service for which it is known.

“TourSuite represents a transformative leap forward in how we operate and serve our partners,” said Uni-Orient Travel B2B Online System & Contracting Manager Roger Alejandro Jr. “This is not merely a technology upgrade — it’s a strategic investment in the future of travel.”

From TA Network’s perspective, the partnership reflects its commitment to enabling travel businesses through automation, digital connectivity, and scalable solutions.

“We are proud to support Uni-Orient Travel’s digital transformation,” said TA Network Regional Director – Ecosystem & Client Acquisition David Lai. “TourSuite is purpose-built for DMCs seeking to thrive in today’s digital-first travel economy. This partnership sets a strong benchmark for the region.”

The alliance reinforces Uni-Orient Travel’s position as a technological leader in the Philippine travel sector, setting a new standard for future-ready travel operations in an increasingly connected global marketplace.

About Uni-Orient Travel

Incorporated and duly established in 1976, Uni-Orient Travel has garnered top sales awards from several airlines, including Philippine Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Southern Airlines, China Airlines, Eva Airways, Korean Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam & Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound & outbound turnkey solutions & add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers & hotels.