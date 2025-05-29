ITA plots expansion for winter 2025

ROME, 30 MAY 2025: ITA Airways is undergoing significant changes to its long-haul operations for the remainder of 2025, primarily driven by its integration into the Lufthansa Group.

During the peak summer months of 2025, ITA Airways flies to 59 destinations, including 16 domestic, 27 international, and 16 intercontinental routes. It is also planning to fly to Mauritius during the winter timetable and serve Bangkok with five weekly flights.

Photo credit: ITA. A330neo will serve the route to Mauritius.

Here’s a breakdown of key developments.

New Route to Mauritius: A new direct flight from Rome Fiumicino to Mauritius will commence on 7 November 2025, operated with a 281-seat Airbus A330neo offering two weekly frequencies. Flight time: 11 hours and 30 minutes.

Rome Fiumicino – Mauritius

From 7 November 2025 to 27 March 2026: Friday and Sunday

Mauritius – Rome Fiumicino

From 8 November 2025 to 28 March 2026: Monday and Saturday

AZ772 departs from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) on Fridays and Sundays at 2200, arriving in Mauritius (MRU) at 1120 on the following day.

AZ773 departs from Mauritius (MRU) on Mondays and Saturdays at 2210 (local time), arriving in Rome Fiumicino FCO) at 0640 (local time) on the following day.

New Daily Rome FCO to San Francisco (SFO): A daily service connecting Rome Fiumicino and San Francisco is planned to begin in October 2025. This route is expected to be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Expansion to North America: ITA Airways is actively evaluating five new long-haul routes, primarily to North America. While specific cities haven’t been publicly named, the airline has a documented interest in expanding its presence across the continent.

Potential Asia Expansion: The airline is keen on starting new services to Asia but faces difficulties due to the closure of Russian airspace. If Russian airspace reopens, more Asian destinations could be considered.

Based on information released by ITA Airways earlier in the year, the airline will operate five weekly services to Bangkok during the winter timetable from late October 2025 to late March 2026

Focus on Africa and South America: The integration plan with Lufthansa includes a significant expansion towards Africa and South America, with new routes to Bogotá (Colombia) and additional destinations in Brazil to complement existing ones, such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Growing the Fleet: ITA Airways aims to expand its fleet to approximately 105 aircraft by the end of 2025. This includes the addition of new-generation aircraft such as Airbus A220s, A320neos, and A330neos.

A330-200 Schedule Extension: The Airbus A330-200 operational schedule has been extended to the end of 2025 for routes like Rome Fiumicino – New York JFK and some Rio de Janeiro flights.