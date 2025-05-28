BBN Indonesia grows Bamboo routes

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, 29 MAY 2025: Bamboo Airways has entered into a full ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) agreement with BBN Airlines Indonesia, a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, a global ACMI provider.

The partnership will see BBN Airlines Indonesia operate a Boeing 737-900ER aircraft for Bamboo Airways as part of the Vietnamese airline’s efforts to improve operational capacity — particularly in preparation for the upcoming peak summer travel season.

BBN Airlines Indonesia’s PK-BBK with Bamboo Airways livery.

Under the agreement, BBN Airlines Indonesia will deploy Boeing 737-900ER aircraft configured in an all-economy layout to serve high-traffic routes in Vietnam and to select destinations in Southeast Asia.

Upon arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the aircraft underwent a comprehensive technical inspection and was fitted with Bamboo Airways’ official livery before entering commercial service this week.

“We are proud to support Bamboo Airways’ capacity expansion plans through reliable ACMI solutions,” said BBN Airlines Indonesia Chairman Martynas Grigas. “Our mission is to deliver consistent, high-quality operational support, enabling our partners to focus on network growth and delivering exceptional passenger experiences.”

Bamboo Airways CEO Luong Hoai Nam added that the ACMI partnership with BBN Airlines Indonesia was part of Bamboo Airways’ plan to strengthen its fleet and ensure stable operations while seeking flexible solutions as Vietnam’s aviation sector continues to witness strong signs of growth and recovery driven by robust domestic demand and a resurgence in international travel.

Vietnam’s airports handled over 109 million passengers in 2024, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). International passenger traffic alone grew by 26%, reflecting renewed interest in Vietnam as both a tourism and business destination.

ACMI partnerships offer a flexible and immediate solution that enables carriers to scale their operations while maintaining service quality.

To ensure a seamless passenger experience, in-flight service on wet-leased flights will be jointly managed and coordinated. A Bamboo Airways cabin representative will be on board each flight to coordinate with BBN Airlines Indonesia’s experienced crew to ensure strict adherence to Bamboo Airways’ service standards.

About BBN Airlines Indonesia

BBN Airlines Indonesia is a subsidiary of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) provider, operating a fleet of 221 passenger and cargo aircraft worldwide. The group also provides various aviation services such as MRO, pilots and crew training, ground handling, and other interconnected solutions.

