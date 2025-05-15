Qatar Airways makes historic Boeing order

DOHA, 16 MAY 2025: Qatar Airways announced on Wednesday that it has placed the largest aircraft order in its history with manufacturing partner Boeing.

As part of its strategic fleet growth plan, the landmark order includes up to 210 Boeing widebody jets — 160 firm and 50 option — which is the largest widebody order and the largest 787 Dreamliner order in the American aerospace company’s history.

Photo credit: Qatar. Trump harvests a whopping airline deal for Boeing.

The deal was announced on Wednesday during President Trump’s visit with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Amir of the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways has also signed an agreement GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) for more than 400 engines, including 60 GE9X and 260 GEnx engines, with additional options and spares, to power its next-generation Boeing 777-9 and Boeing 787 aircraft — the largest widebody engine purchase in the history of GE Aerospace.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “We are happy to announce our agreement with Boeing and our partnership in the largest widebody aircraft order in Boeing’s history and the biggest aircraft order in our history. This is a critical next step for Qatar Airways on our path as we invest in the cleanest, youngest and most efficient fleet in global aviation. This is so we can meet the strong demand in the airline as we seamlessly connect passengers to the world better than anyone.”

Order details

130 787 Dreamliners is the long-range, ultra-efficient widebody aeroplane family that has delivered a 25% fuel-use improvement and superior passenger comfort.

30 777- 9s, the world’s largest twin-engine aeroplane, is designed to set new standards in efficiency by reducing fuel use and emissions by 25% compared to the aeroplanes it replaces while elevating the passenger flight experience.

Options for an additional 50 787 and 777x aeroplanes.

Qatar Airways operates over 150 Boeing aeroplanes, including 777 and 787 passenger jets and 777 freighters. With this new purchase, Qatar Airways will become the largest Dreamliner operator in the Middle East.

Qatar Airways’ Largest Widebody Engine Deal in GE Aerospace History

The new GE Aerospace agreements solidify the company’s commitment to Qatar’s thriving aviation industry and build on the previous order for 188 GE9X engines, bringing the total to 248 engines. The addition of GEnx engines for the Boeing 787 fleet supplements their existing 124-engine order, further strengthening the national carrier’s commitment to efficiency and performance. The two deals also include service agreements to cover the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of the GEnx and GE9X engines.