Halong Bay welcomes InterContinental

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2025: Set to open in summer 2025, InterContinental Halong Bay Resort will be situated at the gateway to Halong City, in the exclusive Ha Long Marina Urban Area, just outside of Bai Chay.

The resort will offer curated experiences tailored for leisure seekers, culture enthusiasts and nature lovers alike — from luxury cruises through Halong Bay and explorations of hidden caves to fishing village visits for an authentic glimpse into life on the water.

Photo credit: InterContinental Halong Bay Resort.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Halong Bay takes its name from Vietnamese legend, with Hạlong meaning the “descending dragon”. According to myth, a mother dragon and her children descended from the heavens to protect the Vietnamese from invaders. As they soared across the sky, they released jewels and emeralds into the sea, that shaped the bay’s captivating landscape, forming the towering limestone karsts like sentries.

The resort will feature 174 rooms and suites, 60 residences, and 41 private villas, along with six dining venues. Its signature restaurants will include the roof-top Roku & Sky Bar, inspired by the Land of the Rising Sun, offering a menu of speciality Japanese cuisine infused with local flair. Yulong Mansion is a two-story venue offering a Cantonese dining experience.

Spa and recreational programming will also be introduced through collaboration with Margaret Dabbs London, a luxury British beauty brand, and Sodashi, an Australian clean beauty brand.

The resort will feature five dedicated event spaces and breakout areas equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The resort will be for corporate meetings and events, weddings and celebratory milestone occasions. Its Grand Ballroom is the largest space, accommodating up to 1,050 guests in a theatre setup, 810 for receptions or 680 for banquets.