Dunedin train trip returns to travel trade market

SINGAPORE, 4 April 2025: After a long Covid pandemic pause, Dunedin’s iconic Taieri Gorge Scenic Train excursion welcomes international passengers aboard its journey through some of New Zealand’s most spectacular landscapes.

As part of a re-alignment with the travel trade sector, the product is now represented by the New Zealand Travel Collective, led by its director, Trish May.

Photo credit: Taieri Gorge Scenic Train.

“This journey represents an important piece of Dunedin’s tourism offering,” May explained. “I’m privileged to showcase this product to the travel trade and have recently completed a sales mission to the UK and Europe”.

The Taieri Gorge Scenic Train will further cement its return to the international tourism market by participating in next week’s Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) Trade event and Tourism Rendezvous New Zealand (TRENZ) in May.

The historic railway carries passengers from Dunedin’s railway station westward toward Middlemarch on a five-hour and 30-minute roundtrip traversing the rugged Taieri Gorge. The train journey features spectacular scenery, including deep ravines, towering rock faces, and picturesque valleys, before turning around at the Pukerangi siding and returning to Dunedin.

“Working closely with the (train’s) general manager, we’ve developed comprehensive strategies to reintroduce this unique experience to both domestic and international markets,” May explained. “The initial response has been overwhelmingly positive, with strong interest from travel professionals across key international markets. Many regularly booked the Taieri train trip before the pandemic and are delighted it is now up and running again.”

For more information visit: https://www.newzealandtravelcollective.com/taieri-gorge-train