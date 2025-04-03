UA boosts its presence in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, 4 April 2025: United confirmed on Wednesday that it intends to introduce direct daily flights to Bangkok, Thailand, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from its Hong Kong hub starting this October.*

The daily services from Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok will connect with the airline’s flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco out of its Hong Kong hub.

Photo credit: United Airlines. Asia Pacific expansion starts in October.

The airline flew these routes pre-2014 before relinquishing them to codeshare partners serving its Hong Kong or Tokyo hubs.

Starting 11 December, United will launch the first nonstop flights between the US and Adelaide, Australia — just in time for the Australian summer. With the addition of this three-week seasonal service, United will also offer flights to Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

In addition, United is also adding a second daily flight between San Francisco and Manila. Starting on 25 October, travellers from both cities will have the option of a daytime or evening flight for greater convenience. United is the only US airline serving the Philippines, with flights to Manila and Cebu.

With these new routes, United will now offer flights from the US to 32 different cities in the Pacific region — four times that of any other US carrier — further cementing its status as the world’s largest airline** with the most extensive international network.

United is the world’s leading carrier across the Pacific**; in the past year alone, the airline served more than six million business and leisure passengers in the Pacific region.

Tickets for the Adelaide and the new Manila flights are on sale now on United.com and on the United app. Tickets for Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City flights will be available for purchase at a later date.

Bangkok, Thailand

United will offer daily flights to Bangkok starting 26 October. The flights will operate using a Boeing 787-9.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Beginning on 26 October, United will offer daily flights to Ho Chi Minh City. The flights will operate using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Adelaide, Australia

United will offer nonstop service between the US and Adelaide* with its nonstop three-times-weekly seasonal service from San Francisco starting 11 December. The flight will operate using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It makes United the only airline to offer nonstop service between the US and four major cities in Australia.

Manila, Philippines

On 25 October, United will begin flying its second flight between San Francisco and Manila*, offering more flexibility between day and evening flights when travelling to the Philippines. The flight will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER.

* Subject to government approval ** As measured by available seat miles