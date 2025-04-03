Regent marks keel laying for new ship

SINGAPORE, 4 April 2025: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has marked the keel laying for Seven Seas Prestige at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, a pivotal moment in constructing the brand’s next-generation ship.

“Seven Seas Prestige represents our continued legacy of elevating the standard of ultra-luxury travel, and we are proud to cement our place as leaders in the industry with this exciting milestone,” said Regent Seven Seas Cruises Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague. “Expertise, passion, and dedication to perfection are shared values between Regent and Fincantieri, and there is no one better placed to bring Seven Seas Prestige to life as we usher in a new age of excellence for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.”

Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and Patrik Dahlgren, Executive Vice President, Chief Vessel Operations and Newbuild Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, were present for the special ceremony.

Set to be delivered in 2026, Seven Seas Prestige follows the success of Regent’s Explorer-Class vessels, built by Fincantieri, and will be Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years.

At 77,000 tons, the new ship will have a capacity for up to 850 guests, one of the highest passenger-to-space ratios in the cruise industry. Paired with suites, restaurants, bars, lounges, and public areas, the ship will also introduce new accommodation categories, including reimagining the Regent Suite and new dining experiences when it sets sail in 2026.