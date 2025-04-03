Doha completes airport concourse expansion

DOHA, 4 April 2025: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has officially unveiled its Concourses D and E, marking a significant milestone in its expansion and increasing its capacity to over 65 million passengers annually.

The expansion project, which began in 2018, has now been completed with the opening of Concourse D and E, marking the culmination of the airport’s ambitious development plan. This milestone represents the final phase of a transformational journey initiated in 2022 with the unveiling of the ORCHARD, a 6,000-square-meter indoor tropical garden.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways. Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer Hamad Ali Al Khater.

The new concourses integrate seamlessly into the existing terminal, introducing cutting-edge technology and enhanced facilities to meet growing passenger demand. The terminal now spans 842,000 square meters — a 14% increase — while the addition of 17 new aircraft contact gates increases the total to 62, nearly 40% more than before, ensuring greater connectivity, streamlined operations, and significantly reducing bus transfers.

Hamad International Airport Chief Operating Officer Hamad Ali Al Khater said: “Our focus is to deliver operational excellence that supports both current demands and future growth. The opening of Concourses D and E marks a significant milestone in expanding our capacity and enhancing operational efficiency. This combined development streamlines passenger flow optimises resource management, and strengthens airline connectivity, ensuring smoother and more efficient passenger services.”