Vietjet flies four new routes to China

SINGAPORE, 4 April 2025: Vietjet has launched four new direct services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to Beijing and Guangzhou in China.

These routes mark a key milestone in Vietjet’s continued expansion in 2025, which also includes other new routes to Singapore, India, and Japan,

Photo credit: Vietjet. One day left to grab SGD88 fare for flights from Singapore to four cities in Vietnam.

Vietjet is offering a limited-time fare promotion until 5 April 2025, with Eco-class fares starting as low as SGD86 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for all routes between Singapore and Vietnam.

The deal is available for travel between 15 April 2025 and 28 March 2026 (subject to availability and exclusive of public holidays), with bookings made via www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app. Guests can also book super-saving fares on other international routes from Vietnam to China, India, Japan, Korea, and more, as well as domestic routes in Vietnam.

The new routes to China feature daily services from Ho Chi Minh City to Beijing and Guangzhou and from Hanoi to Guangzhou.

The Hanoi-Beijing route will operate thrice weekly before increasing daily on 27 April 2025. A new Hanoi-Shanghai service offering daily flights will also commence on 29 April 2025.

Since its first flight from Vietnam to China in 2014, Vietjet has strengthened its flight network between the two neighbouring countries, now covering more than 50 destinations across China.

Vietjet Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thanh Ha said: “Vietjet is excited to launch four new routes from Vietnam to Beijing and Guangzhou, major economic, cultural, and tourist hubs in China, as part of our ongoing strategy to expand our flight network. With this expansion, we will continue providing affordable and convenient travel options for locals and tourists, further enhancing connectivity between Vietnam and China.”

The new Vietnam-China routes are part of Vietjet’s broader international expansion from its key Vietnamese hubs this year. Since mid-March, the airline has started to fly directly from Ho Chi Minh City to Hyderabad and Bengaluru in India. New services from Ho Chi Minh City to Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan will commence in late April.

A new route linking Singapore with Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, will be launched on 30 May. Four round trips per week will bring Vietjet’s weekly flights between Singapore and Vietnam to 78. This addition marks Vietjet’s fourth route to Singapore, complementing its existing Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang services. With this growing network, the airline expects to serve over 500,000 passengers annually between the two countries.