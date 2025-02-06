PATA Summit: Early bird registration opens

BANGKOK, 7 February 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) have announced the theme for the PATA Annual Summit 2025, “Timeless Wisdom for a Sustainable Future”.

Scheduled to take place at the CVK Park Bosphorus Hotel İstanbul from 21 to 23 April 2025, the Summit will explore timeless principles that have shaped perspectives on culture, community, and conservation. It will provide a stage for industry leaders to discuss how these insights can be applied to tackle current challenges and seize new opportunities. The theme also highlights Türkiye’s unique duality, where its rich heritage is preserved while progressing towards a sustainable future.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid stated: “The PATA Annual Summit is a premier thought leadership event that brings together global players in the tourism industry to explore trends and address critical issues shaping the future of tourism. We take pride in uniting diverse stakeholders — from public and private sectors to industry experts and young professionals — to foster meaningful, high-level discussions that drive the industry’s evolution.”

He added: “Set against the backdrop of Istanbul, Türkiye, a city renowned for its rich history and cultural heritage, the Summit provides an ideal platform for global dialogue. This dynamic setting underscores the mission to inspire collaboration and innovation in tourism development. Delegates from around the world can engage in critical conversations, exchange insights, and contribute to advancing an ever-evolving global tourism landscape. We look forward to welcoming participants to this landmark event and to collectively shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future for the tourism industry.”

TGA Acting General Manager Sinan Seha Türkseven said: “We are thrilled to host the PATA Annual Summit 2025, a key event that will bring tourism specialists together to share valuable insights, network, and exchange ideas. We feel that it is quite significant that the focus of this year’s Summit will be cultural heritage and sustainability.

This year’s Summit will provide a great experience to its attendees, as they will experience our country’s rich cultural heritage. With 21 ancient sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List and 79 on the Tentative List, Türkiye is home to many historical heritage sites. In addition, Türkiye has the second-highest number of items registered on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, with its enlisted 31 cultural values. This wealth of humanity’s treasures and natural beauty also gives us the responsibility to safeguard this heritage. In this context, we strive to set the world an example as the first country to sign an agreement with the GSTC (Global Sustainable Tourism Council) to develop a national sustainable tourism program.

We look forward to having the PATA delegates in İstanbul, a city rich in history and culture, to witness these firsthand and enjoy their time at the ideal venue for this global meeting.’

Turkish Airlines, a global leader in connectivity with a network spanning over 120 destinations, is the Official Airline Partner for the event. The airline will offer exclusive flight ticket discounts to delegates.

In line with the theme Timeless Wisdom for a Sustainable Future, the Summit will feature a comprehensive programme, the PATA Executive Board & Board meetings, PATA Policy Forum, Honours Committee Meeting, PATA Life Members Get-Together, Government, Education & Industry Roundtables, Chapter Meeting, Youth Symposium, Ask the PATA Experts sessions, a one-and-a-half-day conference and plenty of networking opportunities. The PATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the Association conducts official business and ratifies election results for the PATA Board and Executive Board members, will be a key event element.

Furthermore, PAS 2025 will feature a range of curated destination experiences organised by TGA. Delegates can participate in an Immersive Off-Site Destination Experience on the first day; the programme offers a refreshing change of scenery from the conference setting. After the Summit, complimentary half-day tours will be available, inviting delegates to explore İstanbul’s rich cultural heritage and iconic attractions, including the Hagia Sophia, Dolmabahçe Palace, and Topkapı Palace. Self-paying pre- and post-event tours to other destinations in Türkiye, such as Antalya, İzmir and Cappadocia, will also be available. Registration for these programmes is open.

Early bird registration for PAS 2025 is open and will remain available until 17 February 2025.

(Source: PATA). Visit www.PATA.org