GBA hit by aircraft delivery delays

HONG KONG, 11 February 2025: Hong Kong-based Greater Bay Airlines is cancelling 128 flights in February and March 2025 as it faces delays in new aircraft delivery and aircraft already in the fleet requiring routine inspections.

The airline should receive new Boeing 737-9 aircraft between 2025 and 2027.

In a recent press statement, the airline says the impacted flight schedule involves approximately 5,500 passengers over two months. Flight service during the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on 4 February, was unaffected.

“We understand that flight rescheduling will cause inconvenience to passengers who have already purchased their tickets. Therefore, we have proactively contacted our passengers to assist them with flight protection, ticket rebooking/refunding (all associated fees will be waived) or compensation for the loss incurred by the cancellations individually to minimise the possible impact on their travel plans.”

Passengers can email [email protected].

GBA says it has embarked on an internal review that initially confirmed “negligence in the flight scheduling process.”

In related news, the airline confirmed that the business performance of its Seoul route was unsatisfactory, prompting it to request aviation authorities in Hong Kong and South Korea to suspend the service.

According to online timetable updates, the airline has suspended flights on the Hong Kong-Seoul Incheon route from 6 to 29 March. The route involves daily flights using a Boeing 737-800.

Suspended flights: Hong Kong-Seoul

HB760 departs Hong Kong (HKG) at 0830 and arrives in Seoul Incheon (ICN) at 1305.

HBB761 departs Seoul Incheon (ICN) at 1405 and arrives in Hong Kong (HKG) at 1655

February flight reductions from Hong Kong

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi from 72 flights to 63

Seoul Incheon from 28 to 20

Taipei Taoyuan from 60 to 57

Tokushima from 12 to 10

Tokyo Narita from 64 to 60

Yonago from 12 to 10

March 2025 flight reductions from Hong Kong

Bangkok Suvarnabhumi from 74 to 70

Osaka Kansai from 49 to 45

Sendai from 17 to 13

Tokyo Narita from 87 to 83

Tokushima from 13 to 8

Yonago from 12 to 7

(Source: Flight reduction estimates Aeroroutes)