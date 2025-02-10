Air New Zealand joins AAPA

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 February 2025: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) announced Monday that Air New Zealand has joined AAPA with immediate effect.

“We are delighted that Air New Zealand is joining AAPA. Air New Zealand’s important role in connecting New Zealand to the world and its strong international outlook will reinforce the collective advocacy of airlines in the Asia Pacific region in areas such as sustainability, supply chain recovery and smooth cross-border travel,” said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon.

Photo credit: Air New Zealand. Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran noted: “Aviation is a complex and evolving industry, with airlines worldwide navigating similar challenges and opportunities in the coming decades. Joining the AAPA will ensure we can share what we learn with our regional counterparts and ensure a thriving Asia Pacific aviation industry in the future.”

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA)

AAPA is the trade association for scheduled international airlines based in the Asia Pacific region. The AAPA permanent secretariat is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with global representation in Brussels and Washington, DC.