Costco Travel adopts Travelport solutions

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2025: Travelport and Costco Travel have signed a new long-term technology agreement.

The leading North American online travel agency, Costco Travel, will tap Travelport’s multi-source content and intelligent search experiences to make it easy for Costco members to shop and compare the company’s carefully selected travel options.

“Costco Travel is focused on delivering more value to its members by giving them more choice and better offers when planning their trips, and Travelport provides the seamless, modern travel retailing experience that their customers have come to expect,” said Travelport COO – Agency, Jason Toothman.”

The new partnership will provide Costco Travel with multi-source content while expanding the flight options available to Costco members with a single connection to normalise retail-ready air content from multiple sources.

Costco Travel is expected to use the latest Travelport+ features to modernise the travel retailing experience for members, such as faster, more intelligent trip searches driven by Travelport’s AI-powered Content Curation Layer.