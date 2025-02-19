MATTA confirms Penang travel fair

PENANG, 20 FEBRUARY 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Penang Chapter confirms the return of the MATTA Fair Penang, to be held at the Setia Spice Arena from 24 to 25 May 2025, from 1000 to 2100.

As the second-largest MATTA Fair after the flagship national event in Kuala Lumpur, this edition promises to deliver an even bigger and more exciting experience for visitors, with over 300 booths showcasing the best travel and tourism offerings.

MATTA Fair Penang is one of the most significant tourism events in the country, reinforcing the state’s role as a second gateway to Malaysia. With strong international connectivity and numerous foreign airlines serving the state, Penang remains a prime destination for domestic and international travellers. Its strategic location further strengthens the fair’s position as a significant platform for travel industry players to connect and offer exclusive deals to eager travellers.

In line with the success of last year’s event, which attracted more than 85,860 visitors and generated MYR78 million in total sales, the MATTA Fair Penang 2025 will see a significant expansion, with 40 new booths added this year, bringing the total to 300 booths. Given the overwhelming response, there is the potential to increase booths further to 330, should the demand require it.

The debut of the Domestic Zone, where guests will have the exceptional chance to browse domestic travel packages before accessing the international zone, is a significant highlight of this year’s exhibition. This campaign supports the idea that MATTA is not solely focused on outbound travel and is in line with MATTA’s commitment to promoting domestic travel linked to Visit Malaysia 2026 celebrations. By establishing a Domestic Zone, MATTA emphasises the tremendous potential for domestic travel and tourism and the significance of promoting expansion in the regional travel industry.

“Penang’s position as a key gateway and tourism powerhouse in Malaysia naturally makes the MATTA Fair Penang the second-largest event in the country, following the national MATTA Fair at MITEC. With its vibrant tourism offerings and strong economic dynamism, Penang is an ideal destination for domestic and international travellers. The MATTA Fair Penang plays a significant role in driving forward tourism in the region and supporting Malaysia’s ongoing tourism development,” said MATTA Fair Penang 2025 Organising Chairman Datuk Hamzah.

Admission to the MATTA Fair Penang is free.

For more information and updates on the event, visit the MATTA Fair’s website and social media platforms on the Facebook page at MATTA Fair Penang.

Website: http://www.matta.org.my | https://www.mattafair.org.my