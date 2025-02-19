Amex clears UK hurdle in CWT takeover

SINGAPORE, 20 February 2025: American Express Global Business Travel reports the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (the “CMA”) has “provisionally concluded” that it has not identified any competition concerns with GBT’s proposed acquisition of CWT, a global business travel and solutions provider.

CMA’s final decision is required to be made by 9 March 2025.

American Express Global Business Travel’s press statement on 18 February noted: “If consummated, this transaction will accelerate investment and innovation in business travel, creating more choice and value for customers and suppliers, and more opportunities for CWT employees.”

However, the company continues to defend itself against a lawsuit filed in January 2025 by the Antitrust Division of the US Department of Justice (DOJ), seeking an injunction to prevent the proposed transaction.

“The updated provisional conclusions by the CMA is an important milestone toward the transaction consummation. The CMA’s revised findings reinforce the company’s belief that the DOJ’s lawsuit is fundamentally flawed, taking a narrow and outdated view of competition and disregarding the emergence of numerous significant competitors in business travel.”

The company previously announced on 25 March 2024 that it agreed to acquire CWT, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals.

