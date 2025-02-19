SINGAPORE, 20 February 2025: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is ramping up its recruitment efforts in Singapore to keep pace with rising global customer demand.

The airline will hold a pilot recruitment roadshow in Singapore from 4 to 5 March 2025 to recruit experienced commercial pilots. Currently, 32 Singaporean pilots fly with Emirates.

The upcoming roadshow will be held at Carlton Hotel Singapore on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, from 1300 to 1800 and Wednesday, 5 March 2025, at 1000.

Last year, the airline announced significant changes to its pilot recruitment, including higher salaries, new roles, and a radical shift in eligibility. Experienced pilots keen to join Emirates as Direct Entry Captains, First Officers Type Rated and Non-Type Rated, or via the Accelerated Command Programme are welcome.

Prior registration is not required, and pilots are only required to attend one of the sessions. At the session, prospective Emirates pilots can learn more about the airline’s recruitment process, available opportunities, training programmes, expected career trajectory, and benefits, as well as speak to pilots currently flying with Emirates. More information can be found at https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.

Emirates’ Country Manager for Singapore and Brunei, Rashed Alfajeer said: “Emirates pilots fly one of the world’s youngest and most modern all wide-body fleets to over 148 destinations across the globe, including the A350 aircraft we recently introduced to our fleet. We have channelled significant investments into our pilot training facilities, ensuring they receive the best-in-class training with cutting-edge technology and equipment. They will also be able to live in the vibrant city of Dubai.”

Flying with Emirates

With a network of 148 destinations, Emirates pilots have the exciting opportunity to fly to diverse destinations. Emirates has recently announced the retrofit of an additional 71 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s – which means the airline is refreshing the interiors of 191 aircraft in its fleet. The airline’s continuous investment ensures that its pilots fly the world’s youngest and most modern fleet of all wide-body aircraft.

Emirates is on its next big growth trajectory. The airline recently took delivery of its first 3 A350s, of which 65 were on order. The airline also looks forward to receiving its Boeing 777Xs, of which 205 are on order. Pilots relish the excitement and adventure of flying one of the most comprehensive global route networks that spans six continents.

Emirates offers exciting benefits for pilots and their families, including a competitive tax-free salary, 42 days of annual leave, a generous allowance for accommodation and education, full medical benefits, discounted travel benefits for the wider family and friends, and more.

Emirates pilots will be based in Dubai, one of the safest, most vibrant, and tech-savvy cities in the world, and a lifestyle destination with global annual sporting events, spectacular attractions, and adventure sports for children and families.

Cutting-edge Training Experience

Emirates provides new joiners with robust, evidence- and competency-based in-house training to ease them into their roles. Successful candidates complete training programmes at Emirates’ advanced pilot training facilities in Dubai, which currently house ten simulators.

Emirates is building an advanced pilot training facility to accommodate six Full Flight Simulator Bays for its A350 and 777X aircraft. The brand new, 63,318 sq. ft. facility, worth an investment of USD135 million, is slated to open later this year.

Direct Entry Captain

To command Emirates’ highly anticipated A350 fleet of 65 aircraft or the A380s, candidates need at least 7,000 hours of flying experience on multi-crew, multi-engine commercial airliner.

Accelerated Command Programme

Primarily designed for experienced Airbus and Boeing Captains who currently command narrow-body aircraft on regional routes and wish to dial up their careers by working with a global airline brand.

Captains with at least 1,000 hours of Airbus fly-by-wire and Boeing experience will join Emirates as First Officers on an enhanced salary package. They are eligible for an accelerated command upgrade after a minimum of 700 flying hours and two successful recurrent checks. Typically, Emirates pilots achieve these milestones in a little over a year as they fly a mix of ultra-long, long- and short-haul routes.

First Officers – Non-Type Rated

Emirates is welcoming non-type-rated First Officers — mainly those who have experience only on turboprops or jets. These pilots will now have the opportunity to be fully trained to fly the airline’s wide-body fleet of 144 Boeing aircraft. When these aircraft enter the fleet in 2025, First Officers can also fly 205 of the new Boeing 777-Xs.

First Officer

Candidates for First Officer roles must have multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft experience, a valid International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), and a minimum of 2,000 hours on 20-tonne maximum take-off weight aircraft. More information about the requirements and benefits of each role can be found here: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/pilots/.