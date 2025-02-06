UN Tourism opens Best Tourism Villages awards

SINGAPORE, 7 February 2025: UN Tourism has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Best Tourism Villages initiative.

Since its inception in 2021, the initiative has gained global recognition. Across the previous four editions, UN Tourism received more than 800 applications from over 100 countries.

Photo credit: UN Tourism. Best Tourism Villages 2025 video clip.

Today, the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages Network includes 254 members worldwide. Over 180 villages have been recognised as Best Tourism Villages, and 70 have participated in the Upgrade Programme, representing almost 60 countries across five world regions.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili commented: “The Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism celebrates rural destinations where tourism catalyses opportunity, cultural preservation, and sustainable growth. By harnessing their unique assets, these villages create opportunities for economic growth, safeguard local traditions, and promote a better quality of life for their communities. We are eager to welcome those villages that represent the role of rural tourism as a transformative force for good.”

Best Tourism Villages 2025 applications open

UN Tourism member states can submit up to eight candidate villages through their respective National Tourism Administrations (NTAs).

Applications will close on 19 May 2025. The villages recognised as Best Tourism Villages 2025 will be announced in the third quarter of the year, coincidentally with a UN Tourism event.

An external Advisory Board comprising global experts will evaluate applications based on nine key areas:

Cultural and Natural Resources;

Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources;

Economic Sustainability;

Social Sustainability;

Environmental Sustainability;

Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration;

Governance and Prioritisation of Tourism;

Infrastructure and Connectivity;

Health, Safety, and Security;

Advancing Rural Development through Tourism.

Best Tourism Villages standouts

Recognition as Best Tourism Villages: The recognition highlights rural tourism destinations that excel in preserving cultural and natural heritage, community-based values, and sustainability practices. The evaluation is based on their performance across nine areas spanning economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

The Upgrade Programme: Provides targeted support to villages that do not fully meet recognition criteria. These villages benefit from tailored guidance to bridge gaps and enhance their offerings.

The Best Tourism Villages Network: Serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among recognised villages and those in the Upgrade Programme. The Network organises capacity-building initiatives to foster connections across sectors.

The initiative is part of the Tourism for Rural Development Programme by UN Tourism.