Move fast to grab AirAsia domestic fares

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 February 2025: AirAsia MOVE presents an exclusive deal offering the lowest fares for domestic travel in Malaysia from 17 February to 30 November 2025.

The trick is to move fast to grab the fares that opened for bookings on 10 February and remain on the sales counter for bargain hunters until midnight on 16 February.

AirAsia MOVE Head of Flights Chan Kok Ding commented, “AirAsia MOVE is AirAsia’s exclusive platform offering the lowest fares for its domestic flights in Malaysia. From 10 to 16 February, enjoy special promotional fares for various popular routes, such as Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Sandakan, Penang and Langkawi, for the travel period from 17 February to 30 November 2025.

In addition, AirAsia MOVE offers deals on hotels, airport rides, and travel insurance while earning loyalty points through AirAsia Rewards for redemption across the entire AirAsia MOVE ecosystem.