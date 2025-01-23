Golf tournaments head for Danang

DANANG, 24 January 2025: Vietnam Golf Coast (VGC) clubs are targeting another milestone year for Central Vietnam as a hub for golf in Asia following a robust performance in 2024.

“Central Vietnam is hitting its stride as a world-class golf destination, and 2025 presents an exciting opportunity to solidify our position on the global stage,” said Laguna Golf Lang Co, Director of Golf Stephen Banks, a spokesperson for VGC’s destination marketing efforts.

Laguna Golf Lang Co will host the Asia Grand Final of the Faldo Series in April.

“This year, our focus will be on showcasing the region’s exceptional offerings to new markets and reinforcing our commitment to growing the game here in Vietnam.”

The region has established itself as a magnet for golf enthusiasts, thanks to its array of world-class courses designed by legends such as Sir Nick Faldo (Laguna Golf Lang Co), Luke Donald (Ba Na Hills Golf Club), and Colin Montgomerie (Montgomerie Links), as well as Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones Jr.

This reputation continues to grow, bolstered by a packed 2025 events calendar. Highlights include the return of the Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) to Danang from 2 to 4 April 2025, with all three VGC clubs — Laguna Golf Lang Co, Montgomerie Links, and Ba Na Hills Golf Club — hosting pre- and post-event activities for more than 50 global representatives.

In April, the Asia Grand Final of the Faldo Series, the culmination of the Asia leg of the world’s most celebrated circuits for aspiring young golfers, will return to its home hub, the award-winning Sir Nick Faldo Signature Design at Laguna Golf Lang Co.

Other major tournaments include the Danang Invitational World Golf Championship (2 to 12 June) and the Vietnam World Masters Golf Championship (7 to 13 September).

Additionally, the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2025) will feature an extended six-night celebration from 31 May to 12 July. Further north, historic Hue steps into the limelight as the host city for Vietnam’s National Tourism Year 2025.

Other factors boosting the destination include the introduction of new air routes connecting Danang International Airport with destinations worldwide. In 2025, Danang will resume multiple direct air services to India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, Japan’s Nagoya and Osaka, and Qatar’s Doha.

“Central Vietnam continues to flourish as a destination where golfers can find a unique blend of championship courses, luxurious resorts, and cultural treasures,” said Montgomerie Links club manager Le Vo Hoang Van.

“The continual addition of new air routes and high-profile events further enhances our appeal, making it easier than ever for golfers worldwide to experience this extraordinary region.”

Hong Kong Airlines has already confirmed it will add flights to Danang, commencing 19 July this year. Air Premia, a low-cost airline based in Seoul, South Korea, has scheduled four weekly flights starting 23 January and continuing for the remainder of the northern hemisphere winter schedule ending 31 March 2025.

AirAsia, Batik Air Malaysia and Malaysia Airlines schedule direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, and Citilink has begun operating direct charter flights from Jakarta.

Danang International Airport expects a significant flight increase during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday season from 28 January to 5 February 2025.